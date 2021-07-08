County seeks input on spending $440 million in pandemic recovery funds

Las Vegas Sun

Clark County wants input on how to spend pandemic recovery funds.

The local recovery plan will provide relief to impacted residents and improve local infrastructure, drawing on $440 million allocated to the county from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Residents can give feedback at a series of upcoming meetings or through an online survey that will go live on the county website later this month.

Here are the scheduled meetings, all at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in Las Vegas:

• Tuesday, July 13 – Hard-hit communities and assistance to households, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 14 – Affordable housing, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Thursday, July 15 – Small business and workforce training, 2 to 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 20 – Health and infrastructure, immediately following the conclusion of the County Commission meeting.

The meetings will be aired live on Clark County Television and streamed live on the county’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

“These federal resources are incredibly valuable, and community input is critically important as we formulate a robust plan that best addresses what we need to build a strong, equitable recovery for Southern Nevada,” Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a statement.

“These funds provide a unique opportunity to address not just the immediate needs of Clark County households but also some fundamental shortcomings with affordable housing, health care and other deficiencies that affect our ability to achieve a full recovery for Southern Nevada,” Commissioner Jim Gibson said.

Clark County commissioners will also be holding either face-to-face or virtual town hall meetings with residents in their districts to hear about the impacts of the pandemic and barriers to recovery. Meeting dates and locations will be posted to the county website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov when they are finalized.

The county is required to submit a recovery plan to the U.S. Treasury Department by Aug. 31 outlining how it will respond to the pandemic and promote economic recovery.