Woman injured in car crash last month dies at hospital

A motorist critically injured in a southeast Las Vegas crash in late June has died, Metro Police announced today.

Amanda Cook, a 33-year-old Las Vegas resident, died on June 27, four days after the wreck, which was reported about 5:45 a.m. on Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, police said.

Cook, who was in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, was heading west on Tropicana when she crashed into a work truck stopped at a red light, police said.

Cook was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.