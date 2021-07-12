Coaching legend Dwaine Knight takes on new role with UNLV golf Assistant McInerney to assume head coaching duties

Dwaine Knight is transitioning to a new role with the UNLV golf program he built into a national power.

Knight is leaving his post as the program’s head coach to become the director of UNLV golf, the school announced Monday evening. Assistant coach A.J. McInerney, a former UNLV golfer, is the interim head coach for the 2021-22 season.

Knight spent 34 seasons as at helm of the program, taking the Rebels from a virtual unknown to one of the nation’s best, including the 1998 national championship.

“Spending more than three decades at UNLV has been extremely special and I am proud that Rebel Golf has come to mean so much to so many in Southern Nevada,” Knight said in a news release. “... Great things are ahead and I look forward to carrying on the winning tradition that all of our players, coaches and supporters have helped build here at UNLV.”

Knight will continue to represent the program in the local community in his new position, the university said. He was also still provide instruction to golfers. He will also “engage with key members of the community, assist with fundraising initiatives in conjunction with the Rebel Athletic Fund and UNLV Golf Foundation and provide mentoring to the coaching staff.”

He’s a two-time National Coach of the Year, and in 2002 was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame. And outside of basketball’s Jerry Tarkanian, Knight is UNLV’s most celebrated and respected coach.

“Coach Knight is truly a legend, not only here at UNLV and in Las Vegas, but also across the national golf community,” Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said in a news release. “What he has built here with Rebel Golf is nothing short of incredible and we are pleased that his legacy, which includes team and individual national championships, will continue on as a valuable member of the UNLV Athletics family.”

Knight coached 48 All-Americans at UNLV, including a national player of the year, national freshman of the year and a U.S. Amateur Champion. Warren Schutte in 1991 and Ryan Moore in 2004 were individual NCAA champions.

UNLV appeared in 22 consecutive NCAA finals, where they finished 11 times in the top eight. From 1988 to 2019, the program played in an NCAA-record 31 straight NCAA Regional events.