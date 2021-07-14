Woman accused of hate crime after allegedly hitting boy, 6, on Strip

metro police

Earlier this month, a woman walked up to a family on the Strip, hit a 6-year-old boy on the neck and shouted that he’d caused the coronavirus, and “rambled” about China, according to Metro Police.

Shelly Ann Hill, 57, who Metro described as a vagrant, remained at the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday evening, where she was booked Saturday on one count each of battery, child abuse and committing a hate/bias crime, Las Vegas Justice Court logs show.

Bail was set at $10,000, and if she posts it, she will be ordered to stay away from the victim and the Strip corridor, logs show.

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred about 11 a.m. July 5 on a pedestrian bridge at 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South, police said.

Police allege Hill backhanded the back of the boy’s neck, causing him to tumble forward. His father turned around, and Hill began yelling at him, “(Coronavirus) was all your fault,” police said.

That’s when the boy’s mother started recording on her cellphone, which she then uploaded on the TikTok app.

In it, a woman who looks like Hill and who police cited in the arrest report starts yelling obscenities and “something about China” before she walks away, police said.

Surveillance video captured Hill hitting the boy, who was not injured, police said.

Hill was arrested elsewhere on the Strip, police said. In an interview, Hill told detectives that she interacted with the boy’s family but that she didn’t hit anyone.

“However, she did mention that a woman did film her so she threatened to kill them,” police said.

Hill is next due in court on July 27, logs show. The child abuse count, a felony, is the most severe charge she’s facing.