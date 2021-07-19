Deaths of 2 children in Henderson under investigation as suspicious

Henderson Police were investigating the suspicious deaths of two children found Monday evening in a neighborhood near Galleria Drive and U.S. 95.

Police and medics were summoned about 6:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place, where a medical emergency was reported.

The two children — unknown ages and gender — died at the scene, police said.

"Preliminarily, the deaths appear to be suspicious in nature," said police in a news release in which they didn't provide additional details.