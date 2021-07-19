Summer thunderstorms bring heavy rains to some Las Vegas areas

Thunderstorms returned to the Las Vegas area on Monday, a day after pop-up storms dropped more than an inch of rain in some areas, bringing reports of flooded roads in foothill neighborhoods but no serious damage.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Berc said Monday the wettest and windiest areas on Sunday included downtown Henderson and the Mountain’s Edge neighborhood southwest of Las Vegas. Both areas received more than 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain.

At the same time, the official weather station at McCarran International Airport recorded just a trace of wetness.

Berc said seasonal storms were likely to continue in and around southern Nevada through the end of the week — with Thursday and Friday the stormiest.

“This is the heart of the monsoon,” Berc said of the hot and humid weather funneled into northwest Arizona and southern Nevada from the Gulf of California. “It’s going to be a stormy week.”

He noted the rains ensure there won’t be a repeat in 2021 of the record 240-day dry spell set from mid-April to mid-December last year.