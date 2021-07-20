Golden Knights announce preseason schedule

John Locher/AP

The Golden Knights return to game action in just over two months.

Vegas announced its seven-game preseason schedule today, which will begin with a Sept. 26 game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Rookie camp opens Sept. 15, and full-squad camp opens Sept. 22.

Vegas will play the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 30 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of the Kings’ Frozen Fury preseason promotion, an event held in Las Vegas before the Golden Knights’ inception.

The first six preseason games will be aired locally on KTNV Channel 13. The broadcast information for the Oct. 9 preseason finale will be announced later. All games will be aired on the radio in Las Vegas at Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM.

The full 2021-22 regular season schedule will be released as part of a televised event at 3 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

Here is the preseason schedule:

Sept 26 — vs. San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m.

Sept 28 — vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 — vs. Los Angeles Kings at Salt Lake City, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 — vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 — vs. Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 — at San Jose Sharks, 5 p.m.