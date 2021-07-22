Golden Knights release full 2021-22 game schedule

Canadian Press via AP

The Golden Knights aren’t the new kid on the NHL block anymore. They will start their 2021-22 season with the only team younger than them.

Vegas will host the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural game on Oct. 12 at T-Mobile Arena, part of the 82-game regular season schedule announced today.

After COVID-19 shortened the 2019-20 season to 71 games and last year to 56, hockey is returning to its full slate starting with the Golden Knights’ game against the Kraken and ending April 29 in St. Louis against the Blues.

Unlike last year’s schedule that saw each team play exclusively in its own division, this year’s schedule will return to the normal travel of playing a plurality of games within the division, three against out-of-division conference opponents and two games against each team in the other conference.

T-Mobile Arena will also host the All-Star Game and all the festivities surrounding it on Feb. 4-5.

The schedule has a three-week break built into it after the All-Star Game for potential NHL players go to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. It was a condition agreed to in the collective bargaining agreement, but COVID-19 has changed the calculus. NHL players’ participation has not been decided, and a revised schedule will be released later if players do not go.

Vegas plays four of its first five games at home and plays nine of 10 at T-Mobile Arena from Dec. 21 through Jan. 11. The Golden Knights’ longest road trip is five games March 8-15, and they will finish with 10 of 15 on the road.

The Golden Knights will make their first-ever trip to Seattle on March 30, and will play against the Kraken two nights later on April 1.

The Golden Knights released their preseason schedule earlier this week, which will begin Sept. 26 at home against the Sharks and end on Oct. 9 at San Jose.

Golden Knights regular season schedule

OCTOBER:

Tue. Oct. 12 vs. Seattle

Thu. Oct. 14 at Los Angeles

Wed. Oct. 20 vs. St. Louis

Fri. Oct. 22 vs. Edmonton

Sun. Oct. 24 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Tues. Oct. 26 at Colorado

Wed. Oct. 27 at Dallas

Fri. Oct. 29 vs. Anaheim

NOVEMBER:

Tue. Nov. 2 at Toronto

Thu. Nov. 4 at Ottawa

Sat. Nov. 6 at Montreal

Sun. Nov. 7 at Detroit

Tue. Nov. 9 vs. Seattle

Thu. Nov. 11 vs. Minnesota

Sat. Nov. 13 vs. Vancouver

Tue. Nov. 16 vs. Carolina

Thu. Nov. 18 vs. Detroit

Sat. Nov. 20 vs. Columbus

Mon. Nov. 22 at St. Louis

Wed. Nov. 24 at Nashville

Sat. Nov. 27 vs. Edmonton

DECEMBER:

Wed. Dec. 1 at Anaheim

Fri. Dec. 3 at Arizona

Sun. Dec. 5 vs. Calgary

Wed. Dec. 8 vs. Dallas

Fri. Dec. 10 vs. Philadelphia

Sun. Dec. 12 vs. Minnesota

Tue. Dec. 14 at Boston

Thu. Dec. 16 at New Jersey

Fri. Dec. 17 at N.Y. Rangers

Sun. Dec. 19 at N.Y. Islanders

Tue. Dec. 21 vs. Tampa Bay

Thu. Dec. 23 vs. Los Angeles

Mon. Dec. 27 vs. Colorado

Tue. Dec. 28 at Los Angeles

Fri. Dec. 31 vs. Anaheim

JANUARY:

Sun. Jan. 2 vs. Winnipeg

Tue. Jan. 4 vs. Nashville

Thu. Jan. 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Sat. Jan. 8 vs. Chicago

Tue. Jan. 11 vs. Toronto

Fri. Jan. 14 at Edmonton

Sat. Jan. 15 at Calgary

Mon. Jan 17 vs. Pittsburgh

Thu. Jan. 20 vs. Montreal

Mon. Jan. 24 at Washington

Tue. Jan. 25 at Carolina

Thu. Jan. 27 at Florida

Sat. Jan. 29 at Tampa Bay

FEBRUARY:

Tue. Feb. 1 vs. Buffalo

Fri.-Sat. Feb. 4-5 All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena

Fri. Feb. 25 at Arizona

Sat. Feb. 26 vs. Colorado

MARCH:

Tue. March 1 vs. San Jose

Thu. March 3 vs. Boston

Fri. March 4 at Anaheim

Sun. March 6 vs. Ottawa

Tue. March 8 at Philadelphia

Thu. March 10 at Buffalo

Fri. March 11 at Pittsburgh

Sun. March 13 at Columbus

Tue. March 15 at Winnipeg

Thu. March 17 vs. Florida

Sat. March 19 vs. Los Angeles

Mon. March 21 at Minnesota

Tue. March 22 at Winnipeg

Thu. March 24 vs. Nashville

Sat. March 26 vs. Chicago

Wed. March 30 at Seattle

APRIL:

Fri. April 1 at Seattle

Sun. April 3 at Vancouver

Wed. April 6 vs. Vancouver

Sat. April 9 vs. Arizona

Sun. April 10 at San Jose

Tue. April 12 at Vancouver

Thu. April 14 at Calgary

Fri. April 15 at Edmonton

Mon. April 18 vs. New Jersey

Wed. April 20 vs. Washington

Sun. April 24 vs. San Jose

Tue. April 26 at Dallas

Wed. April 27 at Chicago

Fri. April 29 at St. Louis