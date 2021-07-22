Golden Knights release full 2021-22 game schedule

Canadian Press via AP
Thursday, July 22, 2021 | 4:12 p.m.
The Golden Knights aren’t the new kid on the NHL block anymore. They will start their 2021-22 season with the only team younger than them.
Vegas will host the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural game on Oct. 12 at T-Mobile Arena, part of the 82-game regular season schedule announced today.
After COVID-19 shortened the 2019-20 season to 71 games and last year to 56, hockey is returning to its full slate starting with the Golden Knights’ game against the Kraken and ending April 29 in St. Louis against the Blues.
Unlike last year’s schedule that saw each team play exclusively in its own division, this year’s schedule will return to the normal travel of playing a plurality of games within the division, three against out-of-division conference opponents and two games against each team in the other conference.
T-Mobile Arena will also host the All-Star Game and all the festivities surrounding it on Feb. 4-5.
The schedule has a three-week break built into it after the All-Star Game for potential NHL players go to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. It was a condition agreed to in the collective bargaining agreement, but COVID-19 has changed the calculus. NHL players’ participation has not been decided, and a revised schedule will be released later if players do not go.
Vegas plays four of its first five games at home and plays nine of 10 at T-Mobile Arena from Dec. 21 through Jan. 11. The Golden Knights’ longest road trip is five games March 8-15, and they will finish with 10 of 15 on the road.
The Golden Knights will make their first-ever trip to Seattle on March 30, and will play against the Kraken two nights later on April 1.
The Golden Knights released their preseason schedule earlier this week, which will begin Sept. 26 at home against the Sharks and end on Oct. 9 at San Jose.
Golden Knights regular season schedule
OCTOBER:
Tue. Oct. 12 vs. Seattle
Thu. Oct. 14 at Los Angeles
Wed. Oct. 20 vs. St. Louis
Fri. Oct. 22 vs. Edmonton
Sun. Oct. 24 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Tues. Oct. 26 at Colorado
Wed. Oct. 27 at Dallas
Fri. Oct. 29 vs. Anaheim
NOVEMBER:
Tue. Nov. 2 at Toronto
Thu. Nov. 4 at Ottawa
Sat. Nov. 6 at Montreal
Sun. Nov. 7 at Detroit
Tue. Nov. 9 vs. Seattle
Thu. Nov. 11 vs. Minnesota
Sat. Nov. 13 vs. Vancouver
Tue. Nov. 16 vs. Carolina
Thu. Nov. 18 vs. Detroit
Sat. Nov. 20 vs. Columbus
Mon. Nov. 22 at St. Louis
Wed. Nov. 24 at Nashville
Sat. Nov. 27 vs. Edmonton
DECEMBER:
Wed. Dec. 1 at Anaheim
Fri. Dec. 3 at Arizona
Sun. Dec. 5 vs. Calgary
Wed. Dec. 8 vs. Dallas
Fri. Dec. 10 vs. Philadelphia
Sun. Dec. 12 vs. Minnesota
Tue. Dec. 14 at Boston
Thu. Dec. 16 at New Jersey
Fri. Dec. 17 at N.Y. Rangers
Sun. Dec. 19 at N.Y. Islanders
Tue. Dec. 21 vs. Tampa Bay
Thu. Dec. 23 vs. Los Angeles
Mon. Dec. 27 vs. Colorado
Tue. Dec. 28 at Los Angeles
Fri. Dec. 31 vs. Anaheim
JANUARY:
Sun. Jan. 2 vs. Winnipeg
Tue. Jan. 4 vs. Nashville
Thu. Jan. 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Sat. Jan. 8 vs. Chicago
Tue. Jan. 11 vs. Toronto
Fri. Jan. 14 at Edmonton
Sat. Jan. 15 at Calgary
Mon. Jan 17 vs. Pittsburgh
Thu. Jan. 20 vs. Montreal
Mon. Jan. 24 at Washington
Tue. Jan. 25 at Carolina
Thu. Jan. 27 at Florida
Sat. Jan. 29 at Tampa Bay
FEBRUARY:
Tue. Feb. 1 vs. Buffalo
Fri.-Sat. Feb. 4-5 All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena
Fri. Feb. 25 at Arizona
Sat. Feb. 26 vs. Colorado
MARCH:
Tue. March 1 vs. San Jose
Thu. March 3 vs. Boston
Fri. March 4 at Anaheim
Sun. March 6 vs. Ottawa
Tue. March 8 at Philadelphia
Thu. March 10 at Buffalo
Fri. March 11 at Pittsburgh
Sun. March 13 at Columbus
Tue. March 15 at Winnipeg
Thu. March 17 vs. Florida
Sat. March 19 vs. Los Angeles
Mon. March 21 at Minnesota
Tue. March 22 at Winnipeg
Thu. March 24 vs. Nashville
Sat. March 26 vs. Chicago
Wed. March 30 at Seattle
APRIL:
Fri. April 1 at Seattle
Sun. April 3 at Vancouver
Wed. April 6 vs. Vancouver
Sat. April 9 vs. Arizona
Sun. April 10 at San Jose
Tue. April 12 at Vancouver
Thu. April 14 at Calgary
Fri. April 15 at Edmonton
Mon. April 18 vs. New Jersey
Wed. April 20 vs. Washington
Sun. April 24 vs. San Jose
Tue. April 26 at Dallas
Wed. April 27 at Chicago
Fri. April 29 at St. Louis