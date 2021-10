Silver Knights release schedule, including eight games at new arena

The Henderson Silver Knights released their 2021-22 regular season schedule today, including eight games at the new Dollar Loan Center.

The hockey team will play its first 26 home games at Orleans Arena, their home last season, before moving to Dollar Loan Center for their final eight games starting April 2. The new events center is under construction at the site of the old Henderson Pavilion.

The Silver Knights, the minor league affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, will begin their season Oct. 15 against the Colorado Eagles at Orleans Arena. They will have four home games in October, five in November, three in December, six in January, five in February and three in March, all at Orleans Arena.

Henderson will finish with eight home games in April at Dollar Loan Center, including a five-game homestand to finish the season on April 24 against San Jose.

All games will be available to stream on AHLTV and will air locally on the radio at 1230 AM The Game. Local television information will be announced later.

Silver Knights schedule

OCTOBER

Fri. Oct 15 vs. COL 7:00 p.m. Home Opener

Sun. Oct. 17 vs. COL 5:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 22 @ ABB 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 24 @ ABB 4:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 29 vs. BAK 11:00 a.m.

Sat. Oct. 30 vs. BAK 7:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Wed. Nov. 3 vs. ONT 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 5 vs. TUC 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 6 vs. TUC 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 10 @ SD 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 12 @ STK 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 13 @ STK 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 19 @ COL 6:05 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 20 @ COL 6:05 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 27 vs. IA 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 28 vs. IA 1:00 p.m.

DECEMBER

Fri. Dec. 3 @ BAK 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 10 @ RFD 5:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 11 @ RFD 4:00 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 14 @ TUC 5:30 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 15 @ TUC 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 18 vs. ABB 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 19 vs. ABB 5:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 22 vs. ONT 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 29 @ SD 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 31 @ ONT 7:00 p.m.

JANUARY

Sat. Jan. 1 vs. BAK 5:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 5 vs. SD 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 7 @ SJB 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 8 @ SJB 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 12 vs. STK 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 14 @ ONT 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 15 vs. ONT 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 21 @ STK 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 22 @ STK 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 28 vs. COL 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 29 vs. COL 7:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Wed. Feb. 2 vs. SJB 7:00 p.m.

Thur. Feb. 3 vs. SJB 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 11 @ BAK 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 12 @ BAK 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 15 @ COL 6:05 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 16 @ COL 6:05 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 19 @ TUC 6:00 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 21 @ TUC 3:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 23 vs. ONT 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 vs. SD 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 26 vs. SD TBD

MARCH

Fri. Mar. 4 @ ONT 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 5 @ ONT 6:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 12 @ IA 4:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 13 @ IA 1:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 16 @ SD 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 18 @ SD 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 19 vs. SD 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 vs. TUC 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 26 vs. TUC 3:00 p.m.

APRIL

Fri. Apr. 1 @ BAK 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 2 vs. BAK 7:00 p.m. First game at DLC

Mon. Apr. 4 vs. RFD 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 6 vs. RFD 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 9 @ SJB 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 10 @ SJB 3:00 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 13 vs. STK 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 15 vs. STK 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 16 vs. STK 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 23 vs. SJB 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 vs. SJB 5:00 p.m.