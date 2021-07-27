FAA: 3 aboard jet that crashed near Tahoe-area golf course

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Three people died in a twin-engine jet crash near a golf course in the Lake Tahoe area, authorities said Tuesday.

The identities of the dead on the Bombardier CL 600 that crashed and burned in Truckee, California, were not immediately made public.

Authorities said Monday the fatal flight might have originated in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho or Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft went down at 1:18 p.m. Monday while the pilot was attempting to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport.

The CL 600 is a multi-seat business jet with twin engines on the rear fuselage and a T-shaped tail. The aircraft can hold as many as 14 passengers and two crew.

Nobody on the ground was hurt as the plane hit a wooded area near a golf course a few blocks from the airport. It ignited a wildfire that was quickly contained.

Nevada County Sheriff and Coroner Shannan Moon did not immediately respond to messages Tuesday. She said Monday it was fortunate the plane didn't hit homes.

Truckee police, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.