Man hits $627,000 jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

A man at a downtown Las Vegas casino turned a $3.75 bet into more than $600,000 on Sunday.

The gambler, whose name was withheld, hit a $627,000 jackpot while playing a Buffalo Grand slot machine at The D Las Vegas.

The win marked the fifth time a player at the Fremont Street casino has won a “mega” jackpot while playing the Buffalo Grand game, according to a casino spokeswoman.

The most recent jackpot hit before Sunday was a $1.2 million win by a gambler at The D in April.