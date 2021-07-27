Man hits $627,000 jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 | 1:47 p.m.
A man at a downtown Las Vegas casino turned a $3.75 bet into more than $600,000 on Sunday.
The gambler, whose name was withheld, hit a $627,000 jackpot while playing a Buffalo Grand slot machine at The D Las Vegas.
The win marked the fifth time a player at the Fremont Street casino has won a “mega” jackpot while playing the Buffalo Grand game, according to a casino spokeswoman.
The most recent jackpot hit before Sunday was a $1.2 million win by a gambler at The D in April.