10 years prison for Vegas man who robbed 2 banks on same day

A 61-year-old Las Vegas felon who robbed two area banks at gunpoint on the same day has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Robert Litheredge wore a ski mask and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun when he made off with about $22,000 from banks in Henderson and Las Vegas on April 17, 2018. He was arrested the next day in a local casino, where he was in possession of a gun and cash.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and one count of use and discharge of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Litheredge has eight prior felony convictions, including two for bank robberies in 2001 and 2007, authorities said.

In the most recent case, he waved the gun in the air, commanded customers at the bank in Henderson to get on the floor and demanded money from an employee before fleeing, prosecutors said. Several hours later, he demanded money at a bank in Las Vegas, where he fired two shots in the ceiling before he left.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II sentenced him Thursday to 10 years and one month in prison and five years of supervised release.