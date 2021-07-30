Man killed amid brawl at casino in Laughlin

A man was fatally injured during a fight early Friday on a Laughlin casino floor, according to Metro Police.

The fight was reported about 1:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Casino Drive, in the resort corridor of Laughlin, about 90 miles south of Las Vegas, police said.

An argument between two groups turned into a brawl, police said in a news release. The victim was fighting two men when he was "knocked unconscious and fell to the (floor)," police added.

The victim died in a nearby Arizona hospital, police said.

The two men, who are considered suspects, left the area before officers arrived, said authorities, who haven't announced any arrests.

Metro, which patrols Laughlin, was asking anyone with additional information to contact police at 702-828-3521 or [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.