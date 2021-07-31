Nevada policy on COVID worker testing takes effect Aug. 15

Starting Aug. 15, Nevada state employees who aren't fully vaccinated for COVID-19 must take weekly virus tests.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the new testing policy in a statement after it was previously reported to be in the works.

As with other governors who have implemented similar vaccination or testing policies for their states, Sisolak's statement made it clear his intent to nudge workers to get vaccinated.

Vaccination “is the best tool we have to combat this virus and we are committed to making state government a safe and healthy environment for all employees and the public we are charged with serving,” he said.

Under Nevada's mask mandate, state employees who live in substantial or high transmission counties — nearly all of the state — generally must wear a mask while working, the statement noted.