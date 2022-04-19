Circa Sports expanding brand north to Reno area

Courtesy of Circa Casino

Circa Sports is stepping into the Reno area casino market.

The sportsbook brand backed by downtown casino owner Derek Stevens will run the book at the soon-to-open Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, according to a news release.

The new casino, owned by Olympia Gaming, is expected to open this summer.

“We look forward to bringing an incredible sportsbook to the property,” Stevens said in a statement.

Details about the new sportsbook have not been released, though Garry Goett, Olympia’s CEO, said the venue will be the “premier sportsbook destination” in the Reno area.

Circa sportsbooks can be found in five casinos in Southern Nevada, including its namesake property in downtown Las Vegas, the nearby Golden Gate and in downtown Henderson at The Pass. The brand offers mobile betting in Iowa and Colorado.

Legends Bay Casino is going up next to the Sparks Marina, which borders Sparks Marina Park Lake.