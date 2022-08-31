Las Vegas airport sets monthly record for passengers

If Las Vegas isn’t officially back after a tumultuous time following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s certainly getting close to it.

Harry Reid International Airport, according to a report released Wednesday by the Clark County Department of Aviation, set a monthly record for passengers in July.

The airport welcomed just under 4.9 million arriving and departing passengers last month, topping the former record of 4.7 million, which was set in June.

Before that, the monthly record for passengers was just over 4.6 million, set in October 2019, a few months before COVID-19 turned up on American soil.

The news comes one day after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported that the highest monthly total for visitors to the city — close to 3.5 million — since the start of the pandemic was recorded in July.

Tick Segerblom, a Clark County commissioner whose district includes the north end of the Strip, said Las Vegas has been “on fire” of late.

“With all the new events and hotels and the Sphere coming online, the future looks incredibly bright,” Segerblom said.

With the Labor Day holiday weekend around the corner — Labor Day is Monday — an airport spokesman said officials expect the facility to remain busy for the immediate future.