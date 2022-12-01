Horsford becomes first Nevadan to chair Congressional Black Caucus

Democratic U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford has been elected chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, making him the first Nevada lawmaker to lead the group.

Horsford, 49, will be sworn in as chairman when the new session of Congress begins in January. The caucus’ chair position runs through the duration of Horsford’s two-year term. He will serve as the 28th chair of the caucus.

In a statement, Horsford thanked his colleagues and vowed to help improve the lives of Black Americans and other constituents.

“Over the last 50 years, the CBC has served as the ‘conscience of the Congress,’ helping guide the legislative priorities that have shaped our nation and helped improve the lives of African Americans and all our constituents,” Horsford said.

“As chair, I will provide the leadership, strategic vision and execute on our plans to guide us on a path that will deliver positive socioeconomic outcomes for the communities and constituencies we serve,” he said.

Horsford’s district includes northern Las Vegas and several rural counties.

A staunch supporter of labor unions, Horsford was able to ride a wave of support last month to reelection over Republican Sam Peters.

In a letter announcing his candidacy for the Black Caucus’ top post, Horsford detailed his work as a liaison between the CBC and President Joe Biden’s administration to lobby for Black representation throughout the administration.

“Representing the 4th Congressional District of Nevada has uniquely prepared me for this role, by being a district as diverse as our nation — both in the people and the geography that lie within our boundaries,” Horsford said in his statement.

“As chair of the CBC, I will be able to put a spotlight on the hard-working people of the 4th Congressional District and advocate for our broad coalition of people that make Nevada tick,” he said.

During the most recent Congress, the Black caucus had 56 members between the House and Senate, with members representing more than 82 million Americans and more than 17 million African Americans, according to the caucus’ website.

The group is comprised of powerful lawmakers such as Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina who serves as the Democratic whip.

The caucus also includes Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who on Wednesday was elected chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, replacing current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the top Democrat in the lower congressional chamber.

Along with Horsford, Rep. Yvette Clarke, D- New York, was elected first vice-chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Rep. Troy Carter, D-Louisiana, was named the second vice-chair.

Democrat Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia was elected secretary, and Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Washington, will serve as the caucus whip.