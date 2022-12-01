Las Vegas man sentenced to nearly 5 years for firearms possession

A Las Vegas man with prior felony convictions has been sentenced to prison for unlawful possession of firearms, which included a machine gun and “ghost guns,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

Alfonzo Lee Womack, 30, pleaded guilty in August to possession of firearms and illegal possession of a machine gun as a felon, the attorney’s office said.

Four months after his most recent felony conviction and during his probation in October 2020, Womack unlawfully had in his possession six firearms, including a machine gun, a short-barreled rifle and unserialized Privately Made Firearms — also known as “ghost guns.”

Womack’s prior felony convictions included trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, corporal injury on a spouse or an inhabitant and evading a police officer, the attorney’s office said.

The case against Womack was investigated by the ATF and Metro Police, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Cowhig.

Womack was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ann R. Traum to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the attorney’s office said.