Golden Knights goalie Thompson named NHL’s rookie of the month for November

It was quite the month for Logan Thompson.

The Golden Knights' goaltender won eight of 10 starts during November and was awarde the NHL's Rookie of the Month title, the league announced today.

Thompson went 8-2-0 last month with the Golden Knights finishing 9-4-1 and remaining on top of the Western Conference in points percentage. They've played two games more than the Seattle Kraken, who trail Vegas by four points in the Pacific Division and the conference.

Of his eight victories, six came with Thompson starting on the road, tying the second most ever in a month for the NHL and the first since Jonathan Quick did it with the Los Angeles Kings in February 2009.

Thompson's eight victories tied Elvis Merzlikins of the Columbus Blue Jackets (January 2020) for the most wins in a calendar month by a rookie goalie.

The Golden Knights` carry a 17-6-1 record into tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, where Thompson is expected to make another start, a sign he has overtaken the goalie competition lead over Adin Hill.

Hill started the season well winning his first five starts and posting career-best marks in save percentage and goals-against average. But he's allowed 11 goals in his last three starts (0-2-1) with an .861 save percentage.

Thompson hasn't been perfect, allowing three goals or more in six of his last nine starts. He's won four of his last five outings, however, including a 26-save effort Monday in Columbus for a 3-2 shootout win against the Blue Jackets. Thompson stopped all but one attempt in the seven-round shootout.

Thompson was critical of his play Nov. 21 against the Vancouver Canucks, a 5-4 win for Vegas, where he allowed four goals on 29 shots.

He responded two nights later with a 39-save effort in a 4-1 win at home over the Ottawa Senators.

Coach Bruce Cassidy and goalie coach Sean Burke have had a plan in how to deploy Thompson and Hill. Most goalies would want to go to the coaches after an outing like the one in Vancouver to get the next start and prove to be better next time out.

Thompson said he didn't do that.

"Obviously, there's going to be some frustrating nights," Thompson said. "There's going to be some nights where I get shelled and I go out there the next night, and there are going to be some nights where I feel great and don't go."

Cassidy said that night it was the time of the year to identify a No. 1 goalie going forward.

"We'd like to keep them both active," Cassidy said. "You don't want one sitting longer than the other, but you can see Logan has a few more starts. The numbers reflect that, so that's our intention right now is to build him into more of that role."

Pietrangelo remains out

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is still tending to his personal matter in Las Vegas and will miss his second straight game tonight against the Penguins, coach Bruce Cassidy told the Sun on Wednesday.

Pietrangelo is second on the Golden Knights with 21 points in 23 games while averaging 23:29 in ice time per night.

Miromanov called up

In a corresponding move, the Golden Knights called up defenseman Daniil Miromanov from Henderson. He is expected to be an option against Pittsburgh. Vegas placed forward Brett Howden (lower body) on injured reserve.

What's been a disappointing season for the Silver Knights has been anything but for Miromanov. The 25-year-old has 13 points in 17 games after recovering from an undisclosed offseason surgery, and is tied for the team lead with six goals.

Defenseman Zack Hayes would normally be a call-up in this situation, but he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday for future considerations.

Danny Webster can be reached at 702-259-8814 or [email protected]. Follow Danny on Twitter at twitter.com/DannyWebster21.