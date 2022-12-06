Las Vegas Sun

April 2, 2023

Venetian employees get $1,500 bonuses through appreciation program

Strip Casinos Begin Temporary Closures

Steve Marcus

An exterior view of the Venetian in Las Vegas,Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The owners of the Venetian today announced $1,500 payments to every full-time employee at the resort.

Part of what Apollo Global Management, owner of the Strip resort, announced earlier this year as a Las Vegas Appreciation Award program, the bonuses were handed out to employees during a ceremony today.

The company acquired the upscale Strip resort from the Las Vegas Sands Corp. in February in a $6.4 billion deal.

As part of the first round of payouts — the company has said there will be additional payouts — $11 million was distributed to employees.

All full-time, or what the company calls “full-time flex,” employees received the $1,500, regardless of seniority or position.

In a statement, Apollo noted that the Venetian has “seen tremendous business momentum and has grown earnings substantially” since the purchase of the resort closed.

The Venetian has about 7,000 employees.