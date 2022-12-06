Venetian employees get $1,500 bonuses through appreciation program

The owners of the Venetian today announced $1,500 payments to every full-time employee at the resort.

Part of what Apollo Global Management, owner of the Strip resort, announced earlier this year as a Las Vegas Appreciation Award program, the bonuses were handed out to employees during a ceremony today.

The company acquired the upscale Strip resort from the Las Vegas Sands Corp. in February in a $6.4 billion deal.

As part of the first round of payouts — the company has said there will be additional payouts — $11 million was distributed to employees.

All full-time, or what the company calls “full-time flex,” employees received the $1,500, regardless of seniority or position.

In a statement, Apollo noted that the Venetian has “seen tremendous business momentum and has grown earnings substantially” since the purchase of the resort closed.

The Venetian has about 7,000 employees.