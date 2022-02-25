Best Bets: Billy Joel, Silk Sonic, Shen Yun and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Tom Donoghue / DonoghuePhotography.com

It’s a major music weekend on the Las Vegas Strip, with back-to-back big-time concerts at Allegiant Stadium and the launch of a new limited engagement at Park MGM. Check out those and other options when making plans to take in all things Vegas in the next few days.

METALLICA The young Allegiant Stadium has already seen an electronic dance music mega-party, a country music icon and some legendary rock and roll. Now it’s time for the heavy metal. Metallica rolls in Friday night with opening act Greta Van Fleet. February 25, allegiantstadium.com.

SILK SONIC “An Evening with Silk Sonic” opens this weekend at Dolby Live, the beautiful theater at Park MGM, with dates extending into May. A team-up act of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic is ready to bring throwback R&B grooves to the Strip in a brand new way. February 25-26, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com.

CHEAP TRICK The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers with decades of hits including “If You Want My Love,” “Surrender” and “The Flame,” are the latest to launch a series of concerts at the Strat Theater, a modern-yet-classic Vegas showroom that will offer a new and different way to take in some legendary sounds. If you can’t catch Cheap Trick this week, try to do so on March 4 or 5. February 25-26, thestrat.com.

DARRELL HAMMOND One of the best-known “Saturday Night Live” impressionists brings his humor and style to the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana this weekend. We’re not sure if Hammond will throw it back to his takes on Bill Clinton or Sean Connery, but there will definitely be plenty of funny moments. February 25-27, troplv.com.

SHEN YUN This cultural favorite returns to the Smith Center for four performances this weekend, a historical and artistic journey through China’s history featuring inspirational music, dance, stage design and costuming. There’s a reason this poignant production has been touring nationally for years now. February 25-27, thesmithcenter.com.

BILLY JOEL The Piano Man has been celebrating the first 50 years of his career in music in 2022, and he’s been a Strip favorite for many of those years performing at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena. Now Joel takes on the city’s biggest and newest entertainment venue for a one-night-only spectacular. February 26, allegiantstadium.com.