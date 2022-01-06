Suspect in Chinatown restaurant shooting remains in jail after court hearing

A man accused of shooting a Chinatown restaurant worker 11 times during an alleged attempted robbery last month will continue to be held in jail without bail, a judge ruled today.

During a hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court, the judge set a Jan. 13 bail hearing for the defendant, Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 23.

Justice of the Peace Joseph Sciscento also scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 21. Gaston-Anderson was assigned a public defender at today’s hearing.

According to Metro Police, ChengYan Wang, a waiter at the Taste of ShangHai restaurant in the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road, was cleaning up shortly before 3 a.m. on Dec. 20 when Gaston-Anderson entered through a back door and tried to rob the establishment.

Wang intervened and was shot, police said. He survived and was being treated at University Medical Center.

Gaston-Anderson was arrested Dec. 27 on counts of attempted murder and attempted robbery with use of a deadly weapon after police received a tip on his whereabouts.