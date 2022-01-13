Judge reverses ruling on medical records in Ruggs fatal crash case

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool

Prosecutors are entitled to medical records belonging to the girlfriend of ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who is facing DUI and reckless driving counts in a fatal car crash, a judge ruled today.

Clark County District Court Judge Ann E. Zimmerman today called a previous ruling barring the state from those records erroneous.

The girlfriend, Kiera Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, was a passenger in Ruggs’ car on Nov. 2 when it rear-ended an SUV, killing the driver, Tina Tintor, 23, authorities said. Kilgo-Washington was injured in the crash, authorities said.

Ruggs is facing charges including two counts of DUI resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving.

Kilgo-Washington's attorney, Peter Christiansen, said he plans to appeal today’s ruling. Zimmerman said he has 10 days to file a challenge.

Ruggs has been on house arrest since posting bond in November. The former Raiders standout was cut from the team after his arrest.