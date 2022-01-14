Best Bets: LV Philharmonic, Whitney Cummings, Wayne Brady and more for your Las Vegas weekend

AEG Presents Las Vegas / Courtesy

From soul to pop to classical, there’s plenty of musical options to keep you entertained all weekend long in Las Vegas, plus the Saturday night return of two of the Strip’s favorite comedic voices.

SERPENTINE FIRE If you need a quick Earth, Wind & Fire fix to get you through the winter, visit The Space on Friday night for this concert from one of Las Vegas’ favorite tribute acts. Serpentine Fire is anchored by the smooth vocals of Tyriq Johnson and a killer backing band, sure to get you out of your seat and moving to the groove. January 14, thespacelv.com.

KATY PERRY: PLAY This weekend brings your last chance to catch the first run of Katy Perry’s vibrant residency show “Play” at Resorts World Theatre, a one-of-a-kind visual and musical spectacular that won’t be back on the Strip until March. January 14-15, rwlasvegas.com.

LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC: BEETHOVEN, MOZART & SHAW The Phil continues its celebration of Beethoven this seas with a Saturday performance of his “Pastoral Symphony” and “8th Symphony” at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center, adding in Mozart’s “A Musical Joke” and Caroline Shaw’s “Ent’acte.” January 15, lvphil.org.

WAYNE BRADY The versatile entertainer from “The Masked Singer” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” returns to the Aces of Comedy stage at the Mirage Theatre Saturday night. Get ready for some song and dance mixed into the guaranteed laughs. January 15, mirage.mgmresorts.com.

WHITNEY CUMMINGS Stand-up comedy queen Whitney Cummings brings her “Touch Me” tour to Wynn’s Encore Theater this weekend for one night only, but gauging her popularity and the increasing number of comedy shows at this intimate venue, we’re hoping she’ll be back again in 2022. January 15, wynnlasvegas.com.