Live coverage: Golden Knights fall apart, lose to Penguins

The Golden Knights were up 3-0 after a period of hockey Monday night, typically a good indicator of winning the game. But when you're facing the hottest team in the league, no lead is safe.

The Golden Knights coughed up five unanswered goals to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who rallied to turn Vegas' three-goal lead into a 5-3 defeat at T-Mobile Arena.

It was the Penguins' 13th win in their last 15 games. The Golden Knights meanwhile dropped their fifth game (two were in overtime or shootout) during their current seven-game homestand.

After a day emphasizing the need for a fast start, the Golden Knights got just that in the first. Chandler Stephenson scored on Vegas' first shot at the 3:43 mark, then Evgenii Dadonov and Nicolas Roy followed that up with goals of their own to give their team a 3-0 lead after one.

That's when the Penguins came alive. Jason Zucker and Teddy Blueger scored as part of a second period where Pittsburgh had the first 13 shots and 18 of the 24 total shots on goal in the period. That brought the Penguins to within 3-2 heading to the third period.

They got a quick one to start the third — Zucker got a piece of Kasperi Kapanen's wrister for his second of the game just 28 seconds in — then Jake Guentzel put Pittsburgh ahead at the 2:12 mark with a wraparound. It completed the comeback and put the Penguins up 4-3.

Then with 1:08 to go, Sidney Crosby deposited the puck into the empty net to seal Pittsburgh's victory.

Pittsburgh led 37-26 in shots on goal, the first time in 24 games Vegas was outshot.

Penguins battle back in second, Golden Knights still lead

The Golden Knights were outshot in the first period but were still the better team. They were outshot in the second period, but were definitely not the better team.

Pittsburgh was relentless in the middle period and scored twice. The Golden Knights' first-period advantage held up, and the Golden Knights clung to a 3-2 lead after two periods at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

The Penguins couldn't have started the second period much better than they did. They drew two early power plays and used them to buld momentum in their game, and scored on the second one of the period. Jason Zucker, who grew up in Las Vegas, connected for Pittsburgh at 6:56 to trim the Golden Knights' lead to 3-1.

The Penguins kept it rolling from there, and connected again less than a minute later. Brian Boyle got in behind the Vegas defense and after Robin Lehner made the initial save, Teddy Blueger was there to put home the rebound and bring the game within one.

The Penguins had 13 second-period shots on goal before the Golden Knights got their first, past 11 minutes into the frame.

Pittsburgh finished with an 18-6 lead in shots for the period, and led 26-13 through two.

Golden Knights pound Penguins in first, grab big lead

The Golden Knights only had seven shots in the first period. They scored on almost half of them.

Vegas scored in the beginning, middle and end of the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, and grabbed a 3-0 lead at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas didn't get a shot on the Penguins' net until almost three minutes in and even allowed a Pittsburgh odd-man rush, but when you score on your first shot, that can be forgiven. Evgenii Dadonov found a streaking Chandler Stephenson n the neutral zone, and Stephenson turned on the jets to race around defenseman John Marino and beat goalie Tristan Jarry five-hole.

It was Stephenson's 11th goal and team-best 37th point of the season at the 3:43 mark of the first.

The Golden Knights added to the tally later in the period as the top line came through again. Mark Stone called for the puck while at the point, and fired a slapper on goal and into the waiting stick of Dadonov. He got enough of it to get around Jarry, and Dadonov's 10th goal of the season put Vegas up 2-0 with 7:48 to go in the first.

And then, with 29 seconds left in the period, they scored one more time. Nicolas Roy made a real nice move on the power play to spin Chad Ruhwedel in circles but it went for naught. Things have a funny way of working out though, as moments later Alex Pietrangelo's shot dropped right into the crease and ready for Roy to clean up and put home for his eighth goal of the season.

Vegas was actually outshot for the period, 8-7.

Rested Golden Knights ready for red-hot Penguins

A positive to not playing in almost a week is that any of the Golden Knights who entered COVID-19 protocol before their last game will be eligible to play tonight.

Vegas hasn't had a game since Tuesday and saw three players enter protocols before the game. They've all sat out their mandatory five days, meaning the Golden Knights are expected to get Shea Theodore, Nicolas Roy and Nolan Patrick back from protocol, as well as William Carrier from injury, ahead of today's 7 p.m. clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena.

"It'll be nice to get a couple more bodies back. Obviously we've been grinding all year for that," forward Jonathan Marchessault said. "They're probably the hottest team in the NHL the past few months ... They're really a great team and we've got to be ready for them."

The bad news is the injury situation has not been fully fixed. The Golden Knights are still missing Max Pacioretty, Alec Martinez and Jack Eichel, who are all sidelined with long-term injuries. Nicolas Hague and Laurent Brossoit remain out as well.

The players who will be on the ice tonight are in for quite the test. The Pittsburgh Penguins have been perhaps the most successful franchise of the last decade or so, with Stanley Cup victories in 2009, 2016 and 2017. The backbone of those teams was Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, all of whom are still key cogs of the team.

What's dangerous is how good the rest of their team is too. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 17 goals and 37 points, and Evan Rodrigues is having a career season up front. In net, Tristan Jarry has put aside his notorious postseason struggles from last year and is playing at a Vezina Trophy caliber with a .929 save percentage.

Add it up and it equals the hottest team in the league — 12 victories in their last 14 games.

"They've been the best team in the league lately, and we haven't played them in awhile too, so I expect a really good game," forward Mattias Janmark said. "We're going to have bring our best and like I said be really detailed and stop their best guys."

The Penguins are also one of the better road teams in the league with a 12-5-3 mark, which goes against a Golden Knights squad struggling at home. Vegas has won 12 and lost 11 at home this season, including losses in four of its last five at a T-Mobile Arena. After tonight, the Golden Knights have one game left on the homestand before hitting the road.

The Golden Knights have won three of their six all-time meetings with the Penguins, including two of three at home. They are scheduled to meet the Penguins once more this season, on March 11 in Pittsburgh.

Tonight will also feature some milestones — it will be Theodore's 300th game with the Golden Knights, as well as Ben Hutton's 400th game in the NHL.

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-110, Penguins minus-110; over/under: 6 (minus-115, minus-105)

Golden Knights (23-14-2, 48 points; 1st place, Pacific Division)

Coach: Pete DeBoer (third season)

Points leader: Chandler Stephenson (36)

Goals leader: Jonathan Marchessault (18)

Assists leader: Chandler Stephenson (26)

Expected goalie: Robin Lehner (2.91 GAA, .905 save percentage)

Penguins (22-10-5, 49 points; 4th place, Metropolitan Division)

Coach: Mike Sullivan (seventh season)

Points leader: Jake Guentzel (37)

Goals leader: Jake Guentzel (17)

Assists leader: Kris Letang (29)

Expected goalie: Tristan Jarry (2.05 GAA, .929 save percentage)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Evgenii Dadonov—Chandler Stephenson—Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault—William Karlsson—Reilly Smith

Mattias Janmark—Nicolas Roy—Keegan Kolesar

William Carrier—Brett Howden—Nolan Patrick

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb—Alex Pietrangelo

Shea Theodore—Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton—Dylan Coghlan

Goalies

Robin Lehner, Logan Thompson