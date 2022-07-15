Station Casinos tearing down 3 closed casinos, selling land

Las Vegas Sun

Station Casinos will tear down three shuttered casinos — Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson — and sell the land, parent company Red Rock Resorts announced today.

The properties have been shut down since all Nevada casinos were ordered temporarily closed in March 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Casinos started to reopen on June 4, 2020, after the state order was lifted.

“These properties have been an important part of our business over many years, so it is not without sadness that we announce these permanent closures,” Scott Kreeger, president of Station Casinos, said in a statement.

“While the decision was difficult, throughout our 46-year history, Station Casinos has adapted and grown with the Las Vegas Valley,” he said.

Kreeger said the move “will enable the company to continue reinvesting in our open properties and move more quickly to develop and deliver the next generation of Station Casino resorts to the residents and visitors of North Las Vegas, Henderson and the rest of the Las Vegas Valley.”

In a statement, Henderson Mayor Debra March said it was sad to see the Fiesta Henderson go, but new development will bring economic benefits to the city.

“The Fiesta Henderson site is a prime location, and we look forward to working with the land purchaser to develop a project that will bring the greatest value and benefit to our residents,” March said.

March commended Station for finding jobs for former Fiesta Henderson employees at other resorts. About a third of the employees who worked at the three shuttered casinos are working at other Station properties, the company said.

Station also owns the Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Boulder Station, Sunset Station and Santa Fe Station.

The company broke ground earlier this year on its Durango Casino and Resort near the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive.

Tim Brooks, owner of the Emerald Island and Rainbow Club, said the downtown Henderson casinos picked up some business from Fiesta Henderson after it closed.

"In a way, I’m glad we know what’s going to happen now so there’s no more suspense. Fiesta Henderson was a great property. I enjoyed going there myself," Brooks said.