All eyes on Eichel: Golden Knights’ new start gives a glimpse of his new capabilities

Time ticks down, and overtime approaches. And then, with the Golden Knights on a power play and just seconds remaining, a blocked puck finds its way to Jack Eichel in the left circle. There’s no time to find a better play, only to do what he does best—shoot.

Displaying the patented wrist shot that made him one of the NHL’s most feared scorers, Eichel targets the top left corner and beats Ottawa goalie Anton Forsberg with just five seconds on the clock. The newest Golden Knight is then mobbed by his teammates in celebration of his biggest moment with the team thus far, securing a 2-1 Vegas victory and a critical two points in the suddenly tight Pacific Division standings.

“That’s what you miss, just making a difference and trying to help the team win,” Eichel, who made his Vegas debut February 16 after undergoing neck surgery, said after the win against Ottawa.“As a competitor, you miss competing and having moments like that.”

At press time, Eichel had played nine games with the Golden Knights, tallying three goals and six points. His game-winning shot against the Senators provided a glimpse of what he can bring to the Golden Knights going forward.

“There’s a handful of guys that can corral the puck, get it off that quickly and stick it in the back of the net in that spot in the world, and he’s one of them,” coach Pete DeBoer said after the game. “That’s exactly why you go get him.”

Since returning to the ice after nearly a year away, the 25-year-old Eichel has shown flashes of the ability that made him the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2015 and a three-time all-star in Buffalo. It’s already evident why Vegas was willing to part with forwards Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs, along with two draft picks, to land the former Sabres captain.

It’s been the biggest trade of the NHL season and one that will be endlessly re-evaluated, especially when Eichel returns to Buffalo to play at KeyBank Center as a visitor for the first time March 10.

The haul seemed steep to acquire Eichel at the time. The Golden Knights had to allow Eichel to get

artificial disk replacement surgery—a procedure never before done on an NHL player—and, at least publicly, Vegas wasn’t guaranteeing he’d play this season.

The Golden Knights were 4-4-1 at press time since Eichel debuted, and he has started looking comfortable in a new system with new teammates. The play leading to his first goal in a Vegas uniform, on February 20 against San Jose, gave fans their first taste of his offensive creativity.

After gathering up a loose puck, Eichel kept the puck on his stick for 12 seconds as he went one full rotation around the offensive zone. The Sharks’ attention stayed focused on him, allowing Chandler Stephenson to get free in front of the net.

Stephenson received a pass from Eichel, circled around and returned the puck to his new teammate, who trickled it past San Jose goalie James Reimer.

“I think he’s getting more comfortable every time he plays a game, both the physical component, but also with our systems and our expectations there and the work he needs to do away from the puck in order to fit in with what we’re trying to do here,” DeBoer said during an off-day press conference.

The work without the puck has jumped out most. Eichel’s forecheck was a strength in Buffalo, but chasing players in the offensive zone and creating turnovers has become a dangerous element for him in Vegas.

Late in the third period February 26 against Colorado, Eichel lost a puck battle to Cale Makar, one of the best defensemen in the NHL. But Eichel stayed with the play to then force a turnover and create a scoring chance.

His shot is another thing of beauty, as it’s one of the quickest in the league. Eichel snaps the puck off his stick with pinpoint precision and velocity to make it difficult on opposing goalies. He already rivals Pacioretty for the best shot on the team.

“For guys who are trying to create chemistry, everyone’s different,” Pacioretty said. “He’s more of a [Nikita] Kucherov-type shooter, where he slings it from behind his body. I’m more of a snapshot shooter, where I push down on it. The puck comes off different.”

It’s taken a lot of work for Eichel to perfect the shot, but he’s never shied away from long hours. He’s quickly become the obligatory first-to-arrive, last-to-leave player when it comes to Golden Knights’ practices.

His commitment to accuracy drills has particularly stood out. He often purposely hits the crossbar with 10 pucks in a row to help stay sharp.

That diligence hasn’t gone unnoticed. “I talked to him about trying to get him off the ice,” DeBoer said. “He wants to get out there and work.”

This is the first time Eichel has been on a playoff-caliber NHL team, and he wants to make the most of it. He’s been candid about how much he wants to prove himself and show he’s up for a new challenge.

Eichel might not be playing at his peak yet, but there’s been more than enough evidence to show he’s on the right path to get there.

“Prior to the injury and last season, I was starting to establish myself where I wanted to be,” Eichel said. “Obviously I’ve been kind of derailed a bit with injuries, but just want to get back to where my game was and get to the next level.”

