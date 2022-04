Las Vegas visitor hits $1.3 million jackpot at downtown casino

A woman from Hawaii won a $1.3 million slot machine jackpot Monday at a downtown Las Vegas casino, according to a news release.

The woman won the progressive jackpot late Monday morning after making a $5 bet on a Wheel of Fortune machine at the California, a Boyd Gaming Corp. property.

The win marked the third time this year a visitor from Hawaii has won a Wheel of Fortune progressive jackpot at the casino, according to the release.