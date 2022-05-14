Las Vegas skateboarder, 15, in critical condition after being run over by SUV

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition late Friday after clinging to a SUV while riding his skateboard in a residential area in the east valley, Metro Police said.

Police responded just after 9 p.m. to the area of Forsythe Drive and Skywood Way, near Ballinger Drive and Sloan Lane, in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a release.

A 2018 Jeep Wrangler was heading west on Forsythe with the teen clinging to the Jeep’s passenger side while on a skateboard, police said. The teen was ejected from the skateboard and run over by the Jeep.

The teen was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he remained in critical condition as of Friday night, police said. The driver of the Jeep, identified as Destiny Jimenez, 19, of Las Vegas, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on DUI charges, according to the release.

Jimenez remained at the detention as of Saturday afternoon on counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, driving without a driver’s license and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, jail records show.

She’s scheduled to make an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday, according to court records.

The crash remains under investigation, police said. No other information was released.