Looking to support a Las Vegas nonprofit? Try one of these

There are many nonprofit groups in need of support. Here are a few:

• Baby’s Bounty offers parenting basics classes, supply bundles for newborn babies and diaper distribution banks that travel across Southern Nevada. Support by donating, volunteering or hosting a donation drive. Supporters can donate money through the Baby Bounty’s website or by dropping off new car seats, bottles, toiletries, wipes and unopened diapers.

Information: babysbounty.org/how-to-help

• The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada host programs for children ages 6 through 18. Monetary donations can be online. Supporters can also become a club volunteer or mentor after passing a background check.

Information: bgcsnv.org/get-involved/

• Since 1941, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada has been providing support for people in “four core areas:” family services, food services, immigration and refugee services, and housing support. These programs survive through donations from foundations, grants, organizations and individuals. Individuals can also volunteer to help serve meals.

Information: catholiccharities.com/donate/

• Located off Tam Drive near the Strat, Casa de Luz (House of Light) hosts programs and offers resources for families in the Naked City and Sherwood Forest neighborhoods. It has helped feed more than 10,000 people in over 13 years through its food pantry, according to the group’s website. Children and teens can also seek tutoring at its center, access hygiene products, participate in Bible study and even apply for Casa de Luz’s college scholarships. Casa de Luz looks for community support through online donations, including the option to monthly sponsor a child. It also seeks volunteers.

Information: secure.anedot.com/casa-de-luz/donate

• HopeLink of Southern Nevada supports individuals experiencing home insecurity through its rent and utility assistance, rapid rehousing, emergency shelter and career readiness programs. It is one of five state-funded Family Resource Centers in Southern Nevada that has case managers to assist individuals with issues ranging from transportation to legal assistance, according to the HopeLink website. The group seeks monetary donations.

Information: https://link2hope.org/

ν Despite its name, the Jewish Family Services Agency of Las Vegas has been serving locals of all types in Southern Nevada for the past 40 years. The agency has counseling for all ages, senior services for Holocaust survivors, a food pantry and adoption support services. Donations can be made online. Thegroup seeks volunteers aged 55 and over to be senior companions or foster grandparents to children with educational needs.

Information: https://www.jfsalv.org/makeagift

• The Las Vegas Rescue Mission provides basic needs services, emergency shelter and addiction recovery programs that are supported by community donations. Drop off nonperishable food items, furniture and clothing at the rescue mission’s building on 480 W. Bonanza Road or make a monetary donation online. The mission is also looking for volunteers to work two or more hour shifts at its thrift store and kitchen.

Information: vegasrescue.org/donate/

• Support some of the city’s four-legged friends this holiday season by donating to the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society, which rescues homeless and ill animals across the valley. Individuals can donate money online through the society’s website. Lightly used items and unopened bags or cans of dog and cat food are also accepted, but the society encourages people to arrange a drop off beforehand by calling 702-434 -2009.

Information: lvvhumane.org/donate-today

• For 44 years, SafeNest has provided survivors of domestic and sexual violence with a crisis hotline, emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling and court support. Resident can donate money through SafeNest’s website or by droping off gently-used goods, vehicles and household items at its Donation Center at 3925 W. Cheyenne Avenue. Those interested in volunteering must attend the Domestic Violence Academy before being approved as a SafeNest emergency response volunteer.

Information: safenest.org/donate-now/

• The Center provides resources to local members of the LGBTQ+ community, including counseling, youth support programs, addiction recovery groups and free HIV testing among other services. You can donate through its website, or become a volunteer.

Information: thecenterlv.com/

• Shade Tree is a 24-hour shelter open to single women, single men or families with housing insecurity. The agency also provides support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, elder abuse and human trafficking victims. Monetary donations can be made online.

Information: theshadetree.org/

• Vegas Stronger is focused on reducing opiate addiction in Las Vegas by providing clients with therapy, housing, employment training and other social services. Fund its programs by making an online donation.

Information: vegasstronger.org/