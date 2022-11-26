Metro Police investigating northwest Las Vegas shooting

A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting outside his residence near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Lake Mead Parkway, according to Metro Police.

Metro responded to a call of a man that had been shot about 3:30 p.m., Lt. David Valenta said during a briefing.

The investigation indicates the 54-year-old victim was in front of his residence in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue helping a male and female acquaintance fix their vehicle, when an unknown suspect approached and fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

Valenta said it’s possible the suspect had parked a block away from the victim’s residence and walked up to them before shooting. It is unknown whether the victim and the suspect knew each other, he added.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was last seen traveling northbound away from the scene, Valenta said.