Faith Lutheran’s Walter passes for 3 TDs against Centennial

Rylan Walter passed for 180 yards and three touchdowns tonight for the Faith Lutheran football team in a 45-21 victory against visiting Centennial.

Peyton Steigerwald had 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Crusaders, who got back into the win column after losing its first game two weeks ago to Liberty. Griffin Carty also had a touchdown reception for Faith Lutheran.

On the ground, Cale Breslin had 113 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Walter also rushed for a score. Nick Duffy and Brandon Soares had interceptions for Faith Lutheran.

Centennial put up big numbers in the passing game in defeat as quarterback Victor Plotnikov passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Damari Wiggins and Angelo Ahern each had more than 100 yards receiving and a touchdown for Centennial.