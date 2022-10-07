Silverado scores on game’s first play, blows out Cheyenne

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 | 11:41 p.m.
The Silverado High football team only needed a few seconds Friday night to grab a lead against visiting Cheyenne.
Caden Harris returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown as the defending state champion Skyhawks remained undefeated with a 65-0 win.
Harris also scored on a 65-yard punt return and added three rushing touchdowns.
Brandon Tunnell passed for three touchdowns, hooking up twice with Donavyn Pellot and once with brother Bryson Tunnell.
Marcus Council added a rushing touchdown.