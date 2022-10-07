Shadow Ridge holds off Coronado for crucial league win

The Shadow Ridge High football team’s offensive line is undersized at some spots.

Yet, when the ball is snapped, coach Travis Foster likes to think those players in the trenches give his Mustangs an advantage.

That was the case Friday night against visiting Coronado, as Shadow Ridge was able to control the clock with its effective misdirection rushing attack in building a three-touchdown advantage on the way to a 28-21 league victory.

“There is nobody in town that comes off the football like the Shadow Ridge Mustangs,” Foster said. “You can print that or say it on the podcast, there is nobody who flies off the football like our 5-foot-8, 195 pounds guards. I am proud of the kids; they are blocking people twice their size.”

Shadow Ridge scored in the final seconds of the first half when senior Davison Glenn powered his way around the corner for a 4-yard touchdown run. Like many plays on this night, the Mustangs line — led by Andre Santillan — paved the way.

“Everyone has a part in blocking for this team. That’s what makes our team so great,” said quarterback Coen Coloma, who rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Coloma’s 34-yard touchdown run at the beginning of the fourth quarter extended the Shadow Ridge lead to 28-7 and gave it a big enough cushion to survive Coronado’s offense coming alive to score 14 unanswered points to close the game.

It was the sixth win in a row for Shadow Ridge (7-1 overall), and yet arguably its most important victory of the season. The win gives the Mustangs a clear path in the likely playoff bracket away from state favorite Silverado.

Silverado, who in 2021 beat Shadow Ridge in the state championship game, is undefeated and has outscored opponents 381-23. While they are on a collision course to meet for the championship again, Shadow Ridge surely isn’t looking that far ahead, Coloma said.

“We aren’t there yet. We have to take it one game at a time,” he said.

Jon Wilson rushed for 94 yards on 17 carries for Shadow Ridge and JaQuieze Holland gained 85 yards, but the Mustangs struggled to close the game. A fumble in the fourth quarter prevented them from picking up a first down, and in the final three minutes, Coronado’s last scoring drive was aided by four penalties.

“We shot ourselves in the foot, but a win is a win,” Foster said. “It sets us up really nice. Our kids played really hard. A lot better winning this game late and putting it away, than losing (to Coronado) like we did a year ago.”

For Coronado, touchdowns were scored by Michael Floyde on a slick one-handed catch in the corner of the endzone, and by Isaiah Bottley with seconds remaining.