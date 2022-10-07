Arbor View freshman making impact, scores three times against Foothill

Nylen Johnson, a ninth-grader who last month was the starting tailback on Arbor View’s freshman football team, is certainly making an impact with the varsity Aggies.

In his second game Friday night, Johnson carried the ball 12 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 victory against visiting Foothill.

Johnson, who was promoted because of injuries in the Arbor View backfield, will give the Aggies another offensive threat the remainder of the season.

“He’s done a really good job for us,” coach Matt Gerber said.

Michael Kerns passed for 309 yards and a touchdown, hooking up 11 times for 168 yards with David Washington and throwing a scoring strike to Amari Derby. Juice Washington added a rushing touchdown.

“I loved the intensity the kids played with. We are turning the corner a little bit,” Gerber said.

Arbor View is a few weeks removed from a lopsided loss at the hands of defending state champion Bishop Gorman, but Gerber knows a playoff game with the Gaels is likely on the horizon.

“Confidence is a big thing after the Gorman debacle,” Gerber said. “We are trying to figure out how to play them better next time.”