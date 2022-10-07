Las Vegas Sun

October 12, 2022

Currently: 94° — Complete forecast

Isaiah Lauofo scores twice for Liberty in win over Green Valley

2022 Las Vegas Sun High School Football Media Day

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Liberty High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 26, 2022. They include, from left, Colin Gregorio, AJ Fuimaono and Ethan Hilliard.

By (contact)

Isaiah Lauofo had rushing and receiving touchdowns Friday night for the Liberty High football team in a 37-7 victory against visiting Green Valley.

Tyrese Smith passed for four touchdowns for the Patriots, who won for the fourth straight week in improving to 3-0 in league games.

Jayden Robertson had two touchdown receptions and Landon Bell scored on a 10-yard scoring strike.

Coach Rich Muraco said his team, despite some penalties, played well.

Liberty has a rare two-week bye before closing the regular season Oct. 21 against Desert Pines in what should be the league championship game.