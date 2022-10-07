Isaiah Lauofo scores twice for Liberty in win over Green Valley

Isaiah Lauofo had rushing and receiving touchdowns Friday night for the Liberty High football team in a 37-7 victory against visiting Green Valley.

Tyrese Smith passed for four touchdowns for the Patriots, who won for the fourth straight week in improving to 3-0 in league games.

Jayden Robertson had two touchdown receptions and Landon Bell scored on a 10-yard scoring strike.

Coach Rich Muraco said his team, despite some penalties, played well.

Liberty has a rare two-week bye before closing the regular season Oct. 21 against Desert Pines in what should be the league championship game.