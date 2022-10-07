Las Vegas QB has 6 touchdown passes against Durango

Las Vegas High sophomore quarterback Elijah Espinoza had more touchdown passes than incomplete passes on Friday night in a 49-15 win at Durango.

Espinoza, unofficially, completed 31 of 36 passes for more than 500 yards and six touchdowns to help the Wildcats win for the sixth straight week.

Coach Erick Capetillo said leaning on the passing game is kind of “how the game worked out” because Durango “had some good looking kids up front” stopping the run.

Mychael Walker, Andrew Bowen and Tommy Vibabul recorded touchdown receptions, and the Las Vegas defense forced four turnovers.

“It was a complete team effort,” the coach said.