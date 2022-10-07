Bishop Gorman quarterbacks don’t have an incompletion in win over Legacy

The Bishop Gorman football team scored 10 touchdowns on 22 plays Friday night in a 69-0 win against Legacy.

Micah Alejado completed 10 of 10 passes for 260 yards and six touchdowns, hooking up three times for 81 yards and three touchdowns with Trech Kekahuna.

Micah Kaapana led the Gaels in rushing with two carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, DeVon Rice had a rushing and receiving touchdown, and Zachariah Branch had two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Audric Harris had two receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown, and the Gaels didn’t have an incomplete pass as backup quarterback Mel Spicer was 3 of 3 for 65 yards and a touchdown.