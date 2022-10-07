Spring Valley junior has breakout effort in rivalry game

Junior Ethan Shuford had his “coming out party” Friday night for the Spring Valley football team in its most significant game of the season.

Shuford scored four times, including twice on interception returns, and the Grizzlies blanked rival Bonanza 40-0 in the Banner Game. When Spring Valley opened in 2004, it took many of its initial students from Bonanza in creating a natural rivalry.

“We definitely tend to pay more attention to detail this week,” Spring Valley coach Marcus Teal said. “There is just something with the Spring Valley-Bonanza rivalry that makes it special.”

Shuford, an outside linebacker, “had an opportunity to shine tonight for us and took full advantage of it,” Teal said. He also caused a fumble on sack and then scooped up the loose ball and raced for a touchdown.

Tipisone Manu added touchdown runs of 19 and 12 yards.