Virgin Valley blanks Valley, 59-0

Gunner Cortez attempted three passes Friday night for the Virgin Valley football team against visiting Valley.

All three went for touchdowns, as the Bulldogs won big, 59-0.

Chase Otteson had a 70-yard touchdown receptions and also scored on a punt return, and Stratton Waite and Jared Jensen caught touchdown passes.

Isaiah Frieling and sophomore Decker Lee had rushing touchdowns, and Cutler Crandall and Trey Hafen recorded safeties.