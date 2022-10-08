Interception return of 105 yards helps Palo Verde beat Canyon Springs

Marcus Thielke had an interception return of 105 yards for a touchdown Friday night for the Palo Verde football team in a 41-0 victory against visiting Canyon Springs.

The Panthers improve to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in league play, likely securing a spot in the postseason.

“Despite the score last week (a 45-3 loss to Arbor View) the kids are starting to believe a little bit,” Palo Verde coach Joe Aznarez said. “A game like tonight certainly helps.”

Blair Thayer had three rushing touchdowns for Palo Verde, and sophomore Bryant Johnson scored twice on the ground.

Palo Verde plays Summerlin rival Bishop Gorman next week.