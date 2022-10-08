Las Vegas Sun

October 8, 2022

Interception return of 105 yards helps Palo Verde beat Canyon Springs

2022 Las Vegas Sun High School Football Media Day

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Palo Verdes High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 26, 2022. They include, from left, Donovan Bell, Marcus Thielke and Blair Thayer.

Marcus Thielke had an interception return of 105 yards for a touchdown Friday night for the Palo Verde football team in a 41-0 victory against visiting Canyon Springs.

The Panthers improve to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in league play, likely securing a spot in the postseason.

“Despite the score last week (a 45-3 loss to Arbor View) the kids are starting to believe a little bit,” Palo Verde coach Joe Aznarez said. “A game like tonight certainly helps.”

Blair Thayer had three rushing touchdowns for Palo Verde, and sophomore Bryant Johnson scored twice on the ground.

Palo Verde plays Summerlin rival Bishop Gorman next week.