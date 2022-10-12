Legends in Concert, Bill Maher and more Las Vegas showbiz news

Courtesy Legends in Concert

As reported this week at Las Vegas Weekly online, the When We Were Young music festival has announced next year’s date and lineup ahead of its debut on the Las Vegas Strip this month on Oct. 22, 23 and 29 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The follow-up edition at the same outdoor venue will feature newly reunited pop-punk favorites Blink-182 as well as Green Day, 30 Seconds to Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Thrice, Rise Against, Yellowcard, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Something Corporate, Plain White T’s, Less Than Jake, The Veronicas, New Found Glory and many more on Oct. 21, 2023. Considering this year’s fest sold out its opening offering quickly and forced the addition of two more days of music, it’s a safe bet that 2023 will see more than a one-day festival. Fans can sign up for a presale that starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at whenwewereyoungfestival.com, and remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public that day at 2 p.m.

“Legends in Concert” at the Tropicana will launch its first-ever all-Elvis themed production, “Back in the Building” on Nov. 5 through Dec. 30 at the Legends in Concert Theater. The new show highlights the music of Elvis Presley “as seen through the eyes of super-fans that became renowned tribute artists.” Rotating tribute artists including Patrick Dunn, Bill Cherry, Daniel Durston, Justin Shandor and Victor Trevino Jr. will anchor the show, with Carol Maccri-Gossamer and Kate Steele paying tribute to Ann-Margret. Going strong on the Strip since 1983, “Legends” is digging into familiar territory this time and should see extra momentum after the success of this year’s “Elvis” biopic from Baz Luhrmann.

In other Vegas concert and entertainment event announcement news this week: “Brunched By An Angel,” featuring celebrity psychic mediums Reginald Lewis, Loriann Mans and Christopher Allan, will debut at Kaos at the Palms on Nov. 12-13 with additional shows set for Dec. 10-11 and Jan. 14-15; Flo Rida will take over the Fremont Street Experience on Nov. 23 to headline the annual DrinksGiving party downtown; Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Encore Theater Jan. 6-7 and May 27-28; Fellow Wynn resident comedian Nate Bargatze plays that place Feb. 10-11; Kid fave “Paw Patrol Live” lands at the Orleans Arena Feb. 9-11; Bill Maher will move from Mirage to MGM Grand for a series of performances at the David Copperfield Theater starting on Feb. 17-18 and June 16-17; Taylor Tomlinson adds another stand-up comedy date at Encore Theater on Feb. 17; Jam band Umphrey’s McGee celebrates its 25th anniversary with a Brooklyn Bowl tour stop on Feb. 25; Foreigner will return to the Venetian Theatre for another multiple-concert run, hitting the stage eight times from March 24 through April 8; and Latin pop duo Ha*Ash will play Brooklyn Bowl on May 25.

“The Cocktail Cabaret” returns to the Vegas stage for two showcases at the Concierge Lounge at Westgate on Oct. 28-29. Showtime is 6 p.m. and tickets are $40 at Ticketmaster. Original cast members Niki Scalera and Maren Wade will welcome Doug Carpenter and Arias to the show, which is bolstered by a live four-piece band led by Philip Fortenberry.

Sandy Knights has joined the robust entertainment roster at the Tuscany, launching a musical residency on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Piazza Lounge. Knights has performed in more than 20 stage productions including a Las Vegas stage debut in “Vegas Gone Country” and has toured with Kix Brooks, Toby Keith, Big & Rich, Morgan Wallen and more. Catch her at the Tuscany next on Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Terry Fator will be bringing spirit to the season once again with “A Very Terry Christmas,” the holiday version of his show at the Liberty Loft at New York-New York. The festive performances start Nov. 25 and run through Dec. 27, featuring Fator’s signature comedy, singing, celebrity impersonations and ventriloquism along with holiday classics like “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride” and “White Christmas.” Tickets are available at newyorknewyork.com.