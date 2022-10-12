Mandalay Bay Convention Center undergoing $100 million remodel

Mandalay Bay is spending $100 million to upgrade its convention center with new technology and create a “tropical ambiance,” according to parent company MGM Resorts International.

"With Mandalay Bay home to many of the city's top events and trade shows year after year, we recognized the need to upgrade the space to reflect modern-day needs" Ernest Stovall, the South Strip resort’s vice president of sales, said in a statement.

"We listened to feedback from meeting planners over recent years and are confident this refreshed and upgraded space will exceed their needs and expectations in every way,” Stovall said.

Mandalay Bay has already upgraded its cable and communications infrastructure to allow for faster data transmission, company officials said.

The 2.1 million-square-foot convention center will remain open during the remodel, which is expected to be finished before 2025, officials said.

The design concept was imagined by MGM Resorts International Design Group and Las Vegas-based Dezmotif Studios.

The announcement comes as the Las Vegas convention industry, which came to a near standstill in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, continues to rebound.