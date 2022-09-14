Nevada man pleads guilty to assault charges during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Northern Nevada man pleaded guilty today to assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol that aimed to disrupt the counting of electoral votes, authorities said.

John Kenyon, 35, of Winnemucca pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C., to one count of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon and one count of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury, according to federal prosecutors.

Wearing a costume inspired by “The Nightmare Before Christmas” movie, Kenyon used a flagpole to hit an exterior window of the Capitol and caused more than $40,000 in damage, according to court documents.

Kenyon threw multiple objects at officers in a tunnel leading into the building, including a large plastic pylon, and used what appeared to be a table leg to hit one officer in the leg and another officer in the head, court documents said. The first officer suffered pain and swelling in his right ankle, court document said.

Kenyon was arrested Dec. 1 in Reno. He will be sentenced Dec. 15 and faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the charges, which also carry financial penalties, authorities said.

At least one other Nevada man has pleaded guilty in connection with the riot.

Nathaniel DeGrave pleaded guilty in June in federal court in Washington to counts of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

Prosecutors allege DeGrave pushed against officers guarding the Capitol, forced open a door to let a mob inside and gained access to the Senate Gallery, where he shouted to “take laptops, paperwork, take everything.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.