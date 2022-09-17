Big game from RB Aidan Robbins lifts Rebels past North Texas

People have been calling Aidan Robbins "A-Train" since he was a kid. The train ran like a grown man today.

The junior tailback ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns to help the UNLV football team beat North Texas 58-27 at Allegiant Stadium, pushing the Rebels to a 2-1 start for the first time since 2018.

Robbins, the transfer from Louisville, entered Saturday with 119 rushing yards, nearly doubling that output for the most yards in his collegiate career. The former 3-star prospect from Manual High School in Louisville made just five appearances last year with the Cardinals and only 10 rushing yards.

It took three games in Las Vegas for Robbins to look like he belongs.

"That's just kind of the culture we have with this program," Robbins said. "We're a hard-hat culture, blue collar. We come into work every day."

Robbins' performance was the eighth best individual rushing effort in program history, but it looked to be more of an aerial show to start Saturday. The Rebels ran once during their seven-play opening drive with quarterback Doug Brumfield going 5 of 6 for 52 yards, ending with a 22-yard touchdown to Kyle Williams for a 7-0 lead.

UNLV went for it on 4th and 5 during the drive, with Brumfield hitting receiver Ricky White for 22 yards. White had a team-high 76 yards and scored his third touchdown with the Rebels since transferring from Michigan State.

Brumfield finished 21 of 27 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 100 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. The sophomore quarterback has thrown six touchdown passes to just 10 incompletions through two home games.

"Coach did a really good job preparing us this week, letting us know to be prepared out there," Brumfield said. "The more I know what I need to do out there, the more comfortable I can be out there and execute."

The numbers say the UNLV defense struggled by giving up 463 yards of total offense, but the Rebels' concerted effort to slow down North Texas' running game was impactful.

North Texas entered Saturday with the 18th best rushing attack in the country, averaging 237.7 yards per game. UNLV allowed 100 rushing yards for the first time this season, but limited the Mean Green to 169 yards and a season-low 4.3 yards per carry.

UNLV's defense also made three stops on 4th down that turned into a touchdown.

Robbins scored on a 33-yard run the first play after UNLV made a 4th and 1 stop from North Texas' own 33-yard line in the second quarter. With UNLV up 37-27 in the third, North Texas was stopped on a 4th and 1 at the UNLV 18. The Rebels went 82 yards in 15 plays on the ensuing drive, capped off by Robbins' second score on a 3-yard run.

The Mean Green got to the UNLV 1-yard line on the following drive, but were stopped short of the goal line. The Rebels answered with a 6-play, 99-yard drive highlighted by a 59-yard run from Robbins to the UNT 4. White scored his touchdown, a 9-yard screen pass, two plays later to push the lead to 51-27 in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore defensive back Cameron Oliver returned an interception for a touchdown for the final score. UNLV, after leading 23-20 at halftime, outscored North Texas 35-7 in the second half.

"Whether [other people] expected it or not, we expected it, and we knew going in what our gameplan was. We knew what they were going to do," said senior linebacker Austin Aijake after a team-high 12 tackles. "It was what we do versus what they do, and whether the outside believes or not, we always have that belief."

This was the first meeting between the programs since the 2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl that was won 36-14 by North Texas. UNLV has gone through three head coaches since that time, with Marcus Arroyo tasked with getting the program to the postseason for the first time since then.

Whatever culture Arroyo is trying to create, the players have bought in. After six losses last season by one score, followed by last week's 20-14 loss to Cal, there are still growing pains for UNLV to go through before a bowl game is at the forefront.

The Rebels go to Logan, Utah next Saturday to face Utah State, a proud team coming off a 35-7 loss to FCS Weber State at home last week. A win would put UNLV halfway to bowl contention.

The Rebels might have found a train to get them there.

"Just buying into the process," Robbins said. "Coming to work every day with our lunch pail and just doing our job. That's what it comes down to: beating the man across from you. We've worked numerous hours for this."

