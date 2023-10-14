With another G2E in the books, iGaming claims its spot in Las Vegas limelight

Online and mobile forms of gaming have gained such prominence as the future of the industry that iGaming had its own zone this week in the Global Gaming Expo at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center, said Korbi Carrison, the event’s vice president.

Nearly 25,000 attendees participated in the four-day Las Vegas expo, best known as G2E, organizers reported. And iGaming was front and center.

Play’n Go, which provides online slots, was just one of several both well-established and up-and-coming iGaming companies at G2E. Representatives of the Swedish-based, leading iGaming company emphasized that their goal was not just providing a gaming experience, but an entertaining one.

“So, our strategy and our vision has always been that we provide entertainment,” said Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer for Play’n Go. “We want this industry to be an entertainment industry, but the gambling aspect is icing on the cake, if you like. So, we make sure to have very, very high quality of our games.”

Play’n Go works in regulated iGaming markets, Olsson said, and is already live in a few places around the U.S. The company is excited to work with regulators and hopefully roll out to other states.

“I think as an industry it’s kind of unique to have people like me raising our hands saying, ‘Please tax us, please regulate us,’ ” he said. “That’s what we want, and that’s where I think we’re heading.”

Shawn Fluharty, who is heading governmental affairs for Play’n Go, said iGaming was at a critical point in the U.S., and it’s important that legislation in the industry is done well.

Another important task is bridging an education gap around consumer protection in iGaming, and communicating to legislators and regulators that iGaming can be good for the consumer, good for the public and bring in revenue responsibly.

“We are looking to help drive that here in the U.S.,” Fluharty said. “As you know it’s been slow-moving in the U.S. to see iGaming expansion, but I think things are starting to turn a corner.”

As of Thursday, G2E’s final day, activity in the expo hall was still extremely high, with people taking full advantage of the trade show until closing time, Carrison said.

What she’s heard from attendees in way of feedback is that industry professionals must attend G2E, because it’s where everyone else is, so that collaboration and “meaningful conversations” can happen.

“We’re just really pleased that so many industry professionals choose to participate in G2E,” Carrison said. “And we’re really looking forward to a robust and meaningful program next year.”

In addition to major and minor gaming companies, other industries that help the gaming world go round were prolific on the trade show floor, including those in technology and payment, analysis and marketing and more.

Emerging and advancing technologies were especially prominent, which Carrison said was a priority at the event. Organizers provided different platforms of engagement for startups at G2E, whether through exhibition space on the trade show floor or educational and keynote talks.

“We’re really excited about where the industry is headed,” she said. “There’s just so much new development — there are so many new technologies that I’m sure over the next year will help move business forward.”

And, just like any convention that comes to Las Vegas, introducing new products and trends is only half the value. The other is the human connection, Carrison said.

“I would say that the connections that people made, whether related to pushing their business forward or connecting on a human level, were very important and relevant,” Carrison said. “And second to none. You can’t make those connections at any other … gaming event in the world.”