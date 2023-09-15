MGM working to bring casino systems back online after cyberattack

MGM Resorts International casinos are still dealing with interruptions from a cyberattack earlier this week, officials said today.

The MGM website is online and operating in a limited capacity, but other hiccups remain in customer-facing operations, officials said.

Mobile check-in and digital keys are still unavailable, and the resort company is giving guests physical keys at the front desk. Guests with reservations through Sunday can cancel with no charge or penalty.

To check out of a room, guests must drop their room keys into an Express Check-out box, and a digital copy of the folio will be sent out once computer systems are fully operational.

MGM properties will still be accepting reservations through third-party booking sites, and the company said it is working to activate its call centers and direct booking.

For those attending an upcoming convention, any changes to an existing room reservation must be directed to the [email protected] email.

With the website and mobile application running again, guests can book restaurant reservations, entertainment tickets and spa or salon services. All shows are proceeding as scheduled, according to MGM.

Poker rooms and casino floors are also operating, but patrons should expect the possibility of the ticket-in and ticket-out system going offline.

ATM withdrawals with PINs are currently available, but cash advances and check cashing are not available.

For MGM Rewards members, points are unavailable for use at MGM properties. Despite this, the company encourages guests to use their rewards card when playing slots or present it at table games.

They also asked guests to charge their nongaming purchases to their hotel folio.

Members’ gaming and nongaming spending will be recorded and tier credits, as well as any changes to tier status, will be updated in members' accounts when the systems are back online.

MGM said it did not have any information about whether the data of MGM patrons was exposed.

The investigation is ongoing, and the company is “working diligently to evaluate the scope and nature of the issue,” officials said.