Slot player hits $1.1 million jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 | 11:42 a.m.
Las Vegas is affectionately referred to as the Ninth Island because of its many visitors from Hawaii.
One Hawaiian visitor will return home with a great story to tell — and more than $1 million richer.
The visitor at the California in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday turned a $10 spin on an IGT Wheel of Fortune slot machine into a progressive jackpot of $1,172,262, resort officials said today.
The property, which is popular with Hawaiian visitors, didn’t release the name of the lucky player.