Slot player hits $1.1 million jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

Las Vegas is affectionately referred to as the Ninth Island because of its many visitors from Hawaii.

One Hawaiian visitor will return home with a great story to tell — and more than $1 million richer.

The visitor at the California in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday turned a $10 spin on an IGT Wheel of Fortune slot machine into a progressive jackpot of $1,172,262, resort officials said today.

The property, which is popular with Hawaiian visitors, didn’t release the name of the lucky player.