Look out: Here comes inflation

Trump’s tax plan is to reduce taxes on most Americans. The major tax break goes to the top income levels. This increases the money in people’s pockets.

We will ignore the huge deficit for now. This increases the supply of money and increases the need for products. Except Trump wants to renegotiate our trade agreements. This, of course, has the likely consequence of trade wars.

There will certainly be an increase on taxes for all products going everywhere if our deals are in a state of instability.

This, of course, affects the supply of products coming to the U.S. So now we have fewer goods coming in, and everyone has more money. Now comes the inflation the GOP has warned us about.