February 6, 2017

High School Basketball Picks: Week 7

By Ray Brewer and Case Keefer

With their combined picks hitting at nearly an 80 percent rate, Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer are enjoying banner years picking local high school basketball games.

They’ll try to keep up the pace in the final week before the playoffs.

Find predictions on all the biggest games in Las Vegas this week below.

Week 7

Brewer's Picks
Season:
39-15 (.722)

Last Week:
5-4 (.555)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Season:
46-8 (.852)

Last Week:
7-2 (.777)

Coronado puts finishing touches on another Southeast League title.
Coronado 81, Foothill 68

Tuesday Feb. 7
Foothill
at
Coronado

Foothill is inconsistent this year. Coronado is not.
Coronado 85, Foothill 62

Shadow Ridge keeps its playoff hopes alive.
Shadow Ridge 61, Cimarron-Memorial 52

Tuesday Feb. 7
Cimarron-Memorial
at
Shadow Ridge

I’ll roll with Demarco Alexander.
Cimarron 67, Shadow Ridge 63

Arbor View closing the season strong.
Arbor View 65, Legacy 49

Tuesday Feb. 7
Legacy
at
Arbor View

Arbor View already beat Legacy by more than 30 points once this season.
Arbor View 79, Legacy 49

Durango wraps up No. 3 seed in the Southwest.
Durango 69, Sierra Vista 62

Wednesday Feb. 8
Sierra Vista
at
Durango

Anyone know why Brewer picks against Sierra Vista every week?
Sierra Vista 70, Durango 66

Las Vegas a different team without the injured Raybon.
Canyon Springs 84, Las Vegas 66

Wednesday Feb. 8
Canyon Springs
at
Las Vegas

Would not be surprised if Canyon Springs sneaks way into state tournament.
Canyon Springs 71, Las Vegas 58

Lesson learned: Don’t pick Basic against Foothill.
Foothill 72, Basic 53

Thursday Feb. 9
Basic
at
Foothill

Closer than the first time.
Foothill 65, Basic 61

Anyone have a coin?
Green Valley 60, Silverado 58

Thursday Feb. 9
Silverado
at
Green Valley

Sure, and mine landed on the Skyhawks.
Silverado 62, Green Valley 58

This one should have major playoff implications.
Palo Verde 72, Shadow Ridge 61

Thursday Feb. 9
Shadow Ridge
at
Palo Verde

Mustangs have been the better team all year.
Shadow Ridge 76, Palo Verde 73

Gorman rallies late for close win.
Gorman 71, Durango 65

Friday Feb. 10
Bishop Gorman
at
Durango

Gaels will be laser-focused to finish off the season.
Gorman 80, Durango 64

For more coverage, check out our high school basketball section.

