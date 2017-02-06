High School Basketball Picks: Week 7

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | 4:05 p.m.
With their combined picks hitting at nearly an 80 percent rate, Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer are enjoying banner years picking local high school basketball games.
They’ll try to keep up the pace in the final week before the playoffs.
Find predictions on all the biggest games in Las Vegas this week below.
Week 7
Brewer's Picks
Season:
39-15 (.722)
5-4 (.555)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Season:
46-8 (.852)
7-2 (.777)
Coronado puts finishing touches on another Southeast League title.
Coronado 81, Foothill 68
Foothill is inconsistent this year. Coronado is not.
Coronado 85, Foothill 62
Shadow Ridge keeps its playoff hopes alive.
Shadow Ridge 61, Cimarron-Memorial 52
Cimarron-Memorial
at
Shadow Ridge
I’ll roll with Demarco Alexander.
Cimarron 67, Shadow Ridge 63
Arbor View closing the season strong.
Arbor View 65, Legacy 49
Legacy
at
Arbor View
Arbor View already beat Legacy by more than 30 points once this season.
Arbor View 79, Legacy 49
Durango wraps up No. 3 seed in the Southwest.
Durango 69, Sierra Vista 62
Sierra Vista
at
Durango
Anyone know why Brewer picks against Sierra Vista every week?
Sierra Vista 70, Durango 66
Las Vegas a different team without the injured Raybon.
Canyon Springs 84, Las Vegas 66
Canyon Springs
at
Las Vegas
Would not be surprised if Canyon Springs sneaks way into state tournament.
Canyon Springs 71, Las Vegas 58
Lesson learned: Don’t pick Basic against Foothill.
Foothill 72, Basic 53
Closer than the first time.
Foothill 65, Basic 61
Anyone have a coin?
Green Valley 60, Silverado 58
Silverado
at
Green Valley
Sure, and mine landed on the Skyhawks.
Silverado 62, Green Valley 58
This one should have major playoff implications.
Palo Verde 72, Shadow Ridge 61
Shadow Ridge
at
Palo Verde
Mustangs have been the better team all year.
Shadow Ridge 76, Palo Verde 73
Gorman rallies late for close win.
Gorman 71, Durango 65
Bishop Gorman
at
Durango
Gaels will be laser-focused to finish off the season.
Gorman 80, Durango 64
For more coverage, check out our high school basketball section.